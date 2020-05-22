Image caption James Coombs said he "wasn't quite sure what had happened" when he first heard a "massive crash"

Strong winds have brought down a large tree in a Birmingham park and disrupted road and rail travel in the West Midlands.

James Coombs was with his two children in Highbury Park on Friday when he heard a "massive crash" and saw a nearby lime tree had come down.

He said he worried about where his children were, but "luckily they're just about a metre or two away".

Fallen trees blocked rail routes near Telford and roads in Staffordshire.

Staffordshire Police said officers had received numerous calls about blocked roads in the county.

Transport for Wales, which serves railway stations on the borders, said temporary disruption had been caused to services between Wolverhampton and Telford Central stations after a fallen tree blocked the line.

In Streetly, a tree also came down outside a house in Bakers Lane.

West Midlands Fire Service said it was called at about 12:30 BST after "one large tree had fallen from a public footpath and come to rest on property".

No-one was trapped or injured and the house "appeared" safe with gas and electric engineers sent to the scene, it added.

Image caption Birmingham City Council said it was removing the debris

Describing narrowly avoiding being hit by a tree in Highbury Park in Mr Coombs said he heard a "massive crash" before turning round to see the huge lime "just sort of lying there".

Birmingham City Council said nobody had been injured and the fallen tree debris was being removed to clear the footpath.

