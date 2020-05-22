Image copyright Walsall Council/ PA Media Image caption Severn Trent Water confirmed the hole was caused by a collapsed sewer

An "absolutely huge" sinkhole caused by a collapsed sewer will take at least four weeks to repair, engineers said.

The hole, which is four metres (13ft) wide and about three metres (10ft) deep, appeared in Walsall on Thursday.

Engineers from Severn Trent Water said the repair would be "very complicated" and they would be working hard to get Stafford Street "back to normal".

"A shallow dip" in the road was first identified by Walsall Council earlier in the week.



The local authority said it had acted "quickly and effectively" when signs were put up on Thursday to warn drivers about the uneven road surface.

Nobody was injured when the hole appeared at about 13:00 BST.

Councillor Matt Ward said on Thursday the sinkhole was "absolutely huge" and he had felt his car go down the "dip" when he had driven down the road earlier that day.

The road is one of the main routes from Bloxwich into the town, he said.

Severn Trent Water confirmed the hole was caused by a collapsed sewer under the road, which has now been closed.

"At this early stage, it looks like it's going to be a very complicated repair that'll take at least four weeks to complete," a spokesperson said.

