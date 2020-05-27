Image copyright Kate Jackson Image caption Maximus was critically ill when he was found in November having been living on the streets for a decade

Animal rescuers are fundraising to build a cattery in memory of stray cat Maximus, who became an internet sensation before his death.

Maximus, who was believed to be about 12, spent a decade on the streets until he was rescued by Stray Cat Rescue Team West Midlands (SCRT) in November.

Money was donated from across the globe for his care but he died in January.

The rescuers said the new cattery, to be named "Maximus Meadows", would be in memory of the much-loved street cat.

Image copyright Kate Jackson Image caption Maximus, thought to be 12, was described as "the most amazing cat" following his death

SCRT is aiming to raise £7,500 for the cattery in Wolverhampton, which would house up to 20 cats. The team currently cares for more than 100 rescued cats in foster homes.

Lucy Strickland cared for Maximus for two months before his death and said he had "changed a lot of people's perceptions" to stray cats.

The veteran moggy, who was picked up in Great Barr, Sandwell, had an immunodeficiency virus similar to HIV and claws so long he could not walk properly, but was still "the most amazing cat," Ms Strickland said.

Image copyright Stray Cat Rescue Team West Midlands Image caption SCRT founder Lucy Strickland wanted the new cattery to be a legacy for Maximus

More than £10,000 was raised for his care, which in the end cost that charity upwards of £13,000, Ms Strickland said.

She hopes the cattery would mean SCRT could take in more cats in need and would allow for visitors.

The lockdown had meant the charity being "horrendously busy," Ms Strickland said, with more messages than ever coming in about strays in need.

"We've already got a waiting list of cats," she said, adding that 106 had already been rehomed by the volunteers this year.

So far, the fundraiser has attracted more than £6,000 in donations and Ms Strickland hoped it will be completed by early July.

