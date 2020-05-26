Image copyright Google Image caption Jack Newey-Bradley, 29, was based at the Perry Barr custody block

A nurse who works in a police station custody block has been charged over indecent images of children.

West Midlands Police said Jack Newey-Bradley, 29, from Stourbridge has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children and one count of distribution of indecent images of children.

He will appear at Dudley Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Mr Newey-Bradley was based at the Perry Barr custody block in Birmingham.

The force said he was employed by Mountain Healthcare, who according to their website, specialise in the provision of ​sexual assault referral services and police custodial healthcare.

