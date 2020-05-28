Image copyright Reuters Image caption The charity box was at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham's Cancer Centre

A woman has admitted stealing from a charity collection box at a hospital.

The box was forced open and about £400 taken at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham's Cancer Centre on 20 May, West Midlands Police said.

Emma Andrews, of Leehurst Crescent, Harborne, was charged with burglary.

The 42-year-old pleaded guilty at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday and was bailed ahead of her next appearance in June.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk