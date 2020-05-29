Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Matthew Moore admitted six counts of burglary

A "prolific" burglar who wore a clown mask during a series of break-ins has been jailed.

West Midlands Police said Matthew Moore's victims were elderly, vulnerable and left "terrified" by their ordeals.

Moore, 35, from Shard End, Birmingham, admitted six counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary and one count of vehicle theft.

He was sentenced to six years imprisonment at Birmingham Crown Court.

Police said Moore's victims included a man in his 70s whom he terrified by breaking into his home wearing a clown mask.

Another victim, also in his 70s, was someone Moore had done gardening work for, officers said.

He was left with facial bruises following a scuffle when Moore took his wallet.

Moore carried out seven break-ins in two months across Shard End and Chelmsley Wood, often wearing face coverings, police said.

He took cash, jewellery, electrical items and a car during his raids, which officers said were motivated by his drug addiction.

On one occasion he left behind a hooded top with traces of his DNA on it, police said.

When he was arrested, a skull mask was found along with a red-handled screwdriver which had been spotted on CCTV footage, the force added.

Det Con Karen Kirman said: "These were all frightening offences against the elderly and vulnerable in their own homes, mainly in the middle of the night, and Moore often went in with his face covered up.

"He was a prolific offender and all his victims have been deeply affected by what has happened to them."

