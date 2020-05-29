Image caption A police cordon is in place along Wednesfield Road at the junction of Springfield Road

Two teenagers aged 13 and 17 have been stabbed in Wolverhampton.

West Midlands Police said it was called to reports of disorder at about 14:20 BST on Wednesfield Road in the Heath Town area of the city.

The victims were taken to hospital where their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, it added.

A cordon is in place along Wednesfield Road at the junction of Springfield Road, extending past a local church and shopping precinct.

Another area along nearby Chervil Rise was also cordoned off by officers, who have appealed for anyone with information on the incident to contact them.

The incident was causing congestion earlier, with buses diverted.

Image caption Another area along nearby Chervil Rise was also cordoned off by officers

