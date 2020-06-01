Image caption A resident in Stafford said they were experiencing low water pressure and sent in this photo of cloudy water from their tap

Water customers are being urged to stop using sprinklers and pressure washers to ensure there is enough supply for good hand hygiene during the pandemic.

"Incredibly high" demand has left about 2,000 homes without water for parts of the day, Severn Trent Water firm said.

People in Wolverhampton and Stafford have reported being without water or low water pressure since Thursday.

There are reports of problems in Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire, Warwickshire and Shropshire too.

Severn Trent said its reservoirs remain 85% full but it cannot treat and pump the water out fast enough to meet current demand.

It said the combination of warm weather, low rainfall, and people working from home during lockdown had led to a "big increase in demand" from households.

Across the Midlands people were "using hundreds of millions of litres more than they usually do", it said.

Scientists at the Medical Research Council suggest washing your hands between six and 10 times per day reduces your risk of catching infections.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The University of Westminster's Dr Adele McCormick demonstrates how to wash your hands

Severn Trent said about 2,000 homes had been affected in parts of Stafford and Wolverhampton, but the Bushbury area, near Wolverhampton, had the most problems with high demand.

"Last week we hit our biggest ever demand which was about 20% more than the week before," a spokesman said.

Severn Trent said some areas received just five to 10% of the average yearly rainfall in May which it said had led to people using more water for items such as sprinklers and paddling pools.

In addition it said homes located on a hill were more likely to be affected.

"If you're up a hill, you're more likely to get low pressure as the water gets lower."

"It's partly how far you are down the end of the pipe network - it takes longer to get water out, the longer the pipe is," the spokesman added.

'Hygiene we need'

John Eccleston, 45, lives in Essington, south Staffordshire and said his supply had been intermittent since Thursday with no water available at all in the evenings.

"You turn the tap on and it's just air," he said. "We can manage, but we're more concerned about the vulnerable."

Councillor Adam Hicken lives in Walsall and said his entire ward area had been affected.

"The local Aldi store has run out of water as it did on Friday night because everyone's buying bottled water," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

A spokesman for Severn Trent said: "The problems are being caused by the incredibly high levels of demand for water we're seeing at the moment.

"We've ramped up production of treated water to record levels in response, but we'd love it if everyone could ditch the sprinklers and the pressure washers to make sure there's enough water for the great hygiene we all need at the moment."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk