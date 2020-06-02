Image caption Dave Thompson said George Floyd's death has "added to tensions" in UK policing

The West Midlands' top police officer said the death of George Floyd in the United States was "simply shocking" and "had no place in policing".

Protests have broken out across the US after Mr Floyd's death in police custody in Minnesota last week.

Chief Constable Dave Thompson said it had "added to tensions" in UK policing and how it is "seen on our streets".

He urged the force's officers "to always consider how our actions impact on the communities we serve".

Mr Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin has been sacked and charged with third-degree murder.

In a blog posted online, Mr Thompson said: "Young black people across the West Midlands will rightly feel strongly about these events and the fact they are in the US makes no difference.

"They affect how policing is seen on our streets."

Last month, Mr Thompson warned there could be more young people congregating on streets, with an increased risk of violence as the pandemic continues.

In his latest blog, the officer said coming out of lockdown was "going to be tough" for officers, but they must "understand and protect young people not see them as a problem".

"We are in a much better place than US policing but we are not there yet," Mr Thompson said.

