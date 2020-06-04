Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The protest is being held in Birmingham's Centenary Square

Thousands of demonstrators have gathered in Birmingham to protest about the death in the US of George Floyd.

Mr Floyd, an African-American, died on 25 May when a white policeman continued to kneel on his neck after he pleaded he could not breathe.

Thousands of people marched in London on Wednesday after the death sparked global protests against racism.

The demonstration in Birmingham started in Centenary Square, outside the library, at 16:00 BST.

BBC News correspondent Phil Mackie is at the scene, where he said several thousand people had gathered.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Birmingham "has a proud history of standing up to racism," the council said

Image caption Protesters have been shouting "I can't breathe"

Organisers UK Isn't Innocent said Britain had "a duty to stand in solidarity with the US while exposing the inner workings of racism and police brutality in the UK".

"We are tired and we have been tired for too long," lead organiser Hannah Ringane said.

"We have been taught that we won't be treated the same as everyone else, that we will be viewed as aggressors."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The demonstration is expected to continue into the evening

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption West Midlands Police and the council urged protesters to practise social distancing

Aston Villa and England defender Tyrone Mings - who was targeted with racist abuse while playing for his country against Bulgaria last year - indicated he would join demonstrators, urging his followers online to "stand for what's right".

At the scene

By Phil Mackie, BBC News correspondent

Although some people have begun to leave, many more are continuing to arrive. The atmosphere has been good, with whole families coming to express their solidarity with the demonstrators.

A handful of police liaison officers have kept a respectful distance and the crowds have remained peaceful.

The younger generation in particular have made banners with clever slogans, while several older onlookers, especially from the Afro-Caribbean community, have been overcome with emotion when they see the size of the crowd.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The demonstration in Centenary Square has been peaceful

Birmingham City Council said it supported the demonstration, but encouraged protesters to maintain social distancing.

"The city of Birmingham has a long and proud history of standing up to racism and to prejudice, and that is why today we stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement," said Labour councillor and cabinet member for social inclusion John Cotton.

Four Minneapolis police officers have been charged over 46-year-old Mr Floyd 's death, including Derek Chauvin who faces a second-degree murder charge.

Image copyright PA Media

