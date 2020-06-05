Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Neil Harris was two years into a jail sentence when he was convicted of more offences

A former dance teacher who is already serving a prison sentence for sexual offences against pupils has received a further jail term after more victims came forward.

Neil Harris, 74, taught at a dance school in Birmingham for more than 50 years.

He received a five-year sentence two years ago for indecently assaulting four girls in the 1970s and 80s.

On Friday, he was jailed for eight years for 25 further offences.

Harris was convicted at Birmingham Crown Court on 18 March of 25 counts of indecent assault on 10 girls and one boy between the 1960s and 1990s.

A spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service said: "Harris used his position as a dance and gymnastics teacher to abuse young children who were entrusted into his care.

"The impact of his crime on his victims has been enormous and affected their childhood, and also the adult years, of many of his victims."

Harris remains on the sex offenders register for life.

