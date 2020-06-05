Image copyright Family Handout/ RSPCA Image caption The RSPCA has been unable to establish how or why Hollie was killed and appealed for help from the public

Inspectors investigating a pet dog found with her head "severed" have appealed for information about how she died.

Hollie, a 13-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier, was found by her owner Andrea Jarvis at her home in Wolverhampton on 19 May.

She was found on the patio as Ms Jarvis returned home, with her head and front leg partially removed, the RSPCA said.

The animal welfare charity said it did not know "why or how" she was killed.

Inspectors suspect the dog may have been taken from the fenced garden on Vernon Road in Bilston, where she was left with the family's other dog, Maisie, and killed before her body was returned.

Image copyright Family handout/ RSPCA Image caption Hollie is thought to have been taken from the family's fenced garden which she shared with their other pet, Maisie

Ms Jarvis, a carer who shares the house with her 18-year-old son Jack Taylor, said "nothing could prepare her" for finding her pet.

"It was horrific and so upsetting," she said.

RSPCA inspector Adam Bailey said no suspects had been identified, and no blood was found alongside the dog's body which he believed indicated she was killed elsewhere.

The charity said there was not yet a report from a vet, however Mr Bailey believes Hollie's head and limb were deliberately cut off.

Image copyright Jack Taylor Image caption Jack Taylor (R) grew up with Hollie after his dad Mark (L) bought her as a puppy

Mr Taylor shared the news on Facebook where his post was shared more than 40,000 times.

Initially he and his family suspected the pet was taken by dog fighters, however West Midlands Police, which is investigating alongside the RSPCA, said Hollie's injuries were not consistent with a dog attack.

"There are so many questions and so little answers," Mr Taylor told the BBC.

The RSPCA has appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

