Image caption This kitten was thrown from a car window on Monday

An eight-week-old kitten has died during an operation to treat injuries he suffered when thrown from a car.

Lucy Strickland from Stray Cat Rescue Team West Midlands said the kitten was seen hurled from a vehicle's window on Owen Street, Tipton, on Monday morning.

The RSPCA called it "terribly distressing" and appealed for people with information to come forward.

Ms Strickland said: "It's been a horrible few days."

Image caption Dominic was taken to a vets for emergency surgery

A member of the public, who saw the incident, took the kitten to a vets, but the site did not have the right facilities to treat the knee and pelvis injuries.

Stray Cat Rescue Team was then tasked with getting the cat, named Dominic by staff, to a centre that could perform the emergency surgery.

Ms Strickland said: "It was a perfect operation, they pinned his leg, but then his heart stopped on the table. They think he must have had internal injuries.

"One of the nurses there fell in love with him and was going to adopt him."

Ms Strickland, who is reporting the matter to police, added "we can deal with the super poorly, but when it comes to cruelty, it's a bit harder to comprehend".

She said: "He was a perfectly healthy kitten and someone just ended his life."

An RSPCA spokeswoman said: "This sounds a terribly distressing incident and we would urge anyone with information about this to report it to the RSPCA on 0800 1234 999."

