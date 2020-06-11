Image copyright Police handout Image caption Jagdev Lally's injuries were consistent with being attacked, police said

A man's death has prompted an appeal to trace a potentially "vital" witness.

Jagdev Lally, 39, died three weeks after he was found by a passer-by off High Street near Tollgate Shopping Centre in Smethwick on 14 April.

He had sustained serious injuries to his head and face in the attack at about 03:00.

Ashley Pace, 34, of no fixed address, was initially charged with wounding, but now faces a murder charge, West Midlands Police said.

A CCTV image has been released showing a man police want to identify, who they believe may hold "vital" information.

The picture was taken near the shopping centre at 07:05, two hours before Mr Lally was found.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police say they understand the image is grainy but urge anyone who recognises the man to get in touch

"We believe he was likely on his way to work and may have seen Jagdev lying on the ground," a force spokesman said.

"We understand the image is grainy, but if you recognise him, or were around the area at the time, we are urging you to contact us."

Mr Lally's family said in a statement he was a "loving father, son and brother" and it was "heart-breaking" to lose him under such circumstances.

News and updates from the West Midlands

"He was the sole provider for his parents in India, who are now totally lost without him," they added.

"We need answers as to why someone would carry out this attack."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk