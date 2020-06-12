Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nearly 400 people have died in care homes and hospitals in the borough of Sandwell

There is no question that the West Midlands will be affected by a second wave of Covid-19 cases in the UK, a top health official has warned.

Dr Lisa McNally, director of public health for Sandwell Council, said the local infection rate is no longer falling and expressed concerns about the relaxing of lockdown restrictions.

Nearly 400 people have died in care homes and hospitals in the borough.

She said the fear is how big and challenging the second wave would be.

Speaking at Sandwell Health and Wellbeing Board on Thursday, she said: "There is little point in speculating about whether there will or won't be a second wave of cases.

"It's really a question of about how big it is and how it close it comes to challenging the capacity of our partners in hospitals."

Health bosses 'nervous'

Toby Lewis, chief executive of Sandwell General Birmingham City Road Hospitals, agreed with her warning, stating that although the number of wards dealing with the virus had fallen from 10 to only one, another outbreak was on the way.

"The only exam question is almost what is its nature? Will it be a community wave, will it be a mental health wave or will it be more of what we have already seen?"

The infection rate in Sandwell is 325.6 per 100,000, compared to Sunderland which has the highest at 499.2 per 100,000, Ms McNally told the BBC.

The Office for National Statistics reported on Friday that the number of people testing positive for coronavirus in England is continuing to fall.

However, Ms McNally said there was general acknowledgment among scientists and modellers that the UK will be hit by a second round of cases.

She questioned the continued relaxing of restrictions without waiting to see their impact, especially in the West Midlands which was badly affected by the pandemic.

"We were really hard-hit by the first wave of cases, there's nothing to suggest that West Midlands would not be hard hit again, that's why a lot of pubic health directors are nervous."

Single people and lone parents are now allowed to move into the homes of close family members and from Monday, all non-essential shops will be allowed to reopen in England if retailers follow safety guidelines.