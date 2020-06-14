Image caption A shooting took place in St John's Road, Oldbury, West Midlands, on Saturday

A 20-year-old man has been injured during a shooting involving two cars.

Both cars had left St John's Road in Oldbury, West Midlands, but police found a "significant amount of blood" on the pavement on Saturday evening.

A man later turned up at hospital with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. Police said he has been able to talk to officers.

The area of the shooting has been taped off and police are appealing for information. No arrests have been made.

House-to-house inquiries and CCTV investigations are also under way.

Det Insp Ade George said: "We're making good progress with the investigation, but it's still in the early stages and we're keeping an open mind regarding the circumstances and motive."