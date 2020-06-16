Image copyright Police handout Image caption Reece Dunkley mounted the pavement hitting the bus stop and a wall

An elderly man standing at a bus stop was killed when a disqualified drunk driver lost control of his car.

Reece Dunkley had taken the vehicle from his girlfriend just hours before he mounted the pavement and struck Stanley Shelton in Simms Lane, Dudley.

Mr Shelton, 83, died at the scene of the collision in March, police said.

Dunkley, 29, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for nine years. He also admitted driving while disqualified.

Other charges he admitted at Wolverhampton Crown Court included driving while over the limit for alcohol and having no insurance.

After hitting Mr Shelton, Dunkley's car continued along the pavement hitting a bus stop and a wall, detectives said. He then fled on foot from the scene.

It was later proved that Dunkley, of Kilburn Place, Netherton, had been driving at 74mph in a 30mph zone metres before the crash.

Image copyright Express and Star Image caption Stanley Shelton was just metres from home at the time of the collision, say police

He was arrested less than two hours after the crash and found to be nearly three times over the alcohol limit for driving, police said.

In a victim impact statement, Mr Shelton's wife said she had been overwhelmed by the cards and condolences she had received after losing "the very best husband and father".

"He was the most gentle man, he never argued with anyone, he was kind, friendly and would do anything to help anyone if he could.

She added "I will miss him every day, we went everywhere together but this is one journey that I cannot go on with him."

Mr Shelton was just metres from home at the time of the collision, officers said.

Det Sgt Paul Hughes, said it was "a really tragic but totally avoidable case" and that Dunkley showed no remorse.

