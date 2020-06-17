Image copyright Julie's Garden/BBC Weather Watchers Image caption A flooded street in Moseley, Birmingham

Streets have been flooded and trains disrupted as heavy rain hit the West Midlands.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across most of England on Wednesday.

Forecaster Becky Mitchell said some places in the Midlands could expect 25mm of rain to fall in an hour.

It followed storms on Tuesday, which saw lightning strikes damage homes and cause buildings, including Walsall Manor Hospital, to flood.

The weather warning said "flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from flood-water, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds".

It said persistent heavy rainfall across the Midlands could lead to "some localised disruption".

West Midlands Police reported on Wednesday evening that Cole Hall Lane in Shard End had been closed due to flooding.

PC PALIN is currently in attendance on Cole Hall Lane in Shard End. Please be mindful that the road is currently closed due to flooding and stranded vehicles! If you're unsure on how deep water is, do NOT attempt to get through it, find an alternative route!

Totals of 23mm (almost an inch) were recorded in parts of Herefordshire as the storms began in the early afternoon.

Weather radar showing Thunderstorms/torrential rain moving into the Birmingham area now. Awful conditions if you are out and about. Weather warnings in place.

On Wednesday, afternoon trains were disrupted between Birmingham New Street and Whitlocks End due to heavy rain flooding the railway line.

There were also reports of roads being flooded across the region.

Drivers were urged to avoid Warwick Road in Acocks Green, Birmingham, due to flooding, while BBC Weather Watchers reported flooding in the Moseley area of the city.

Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption Staff at Walsall Manor Hospital clean up flood waters

The latest storms come after parts of England, including the West Midlands, had up to 50mm of rainfall over three hours on Tuesday evening.

West Midlands Fire Service said it received 200 weather-related calls, while Walsall Manor Hospital suffered "severe flooding".

Meanwhile residents in Edison Walk, Beechdale, had to be rescued after their streets were submerged under four feet (1.2m) of water.