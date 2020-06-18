Image copyright PA Media Image caption Grealish made his debut for the club in May 2014

Footballer Jack Grealish has been charged with driving offences after a car crash during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Aston Villa captain, 24, is accused of hitting parked cars before fleeing the scene in Solihull on Sunday 29 March.

He faces charges of driving without due care and attention and failing to stop at the scene.

He is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on 25 August.

West Midlands Police previously said they were called to reports a Range Rover had caused minor damage to two vehicles in Waterside, Dickens Heath.

The force said the driver had left his details with a member of the public before leaving on foot.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk