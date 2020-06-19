Shirley death: Murder arrests after boy, 6, dies
A six-year-old boy has died after suffering serious head injuries.
West Midlands Police were called to Cranmore Road in Shirley, Solihull, at about 15:00 BST on Tuesday.
The boy was found by paramedics in a critical condition and died in hospital in the early hours of Wednesday. A post-mortem examination is due to take place.
A man, aged 27, and a woman, 31, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in custody.
A cordon is in place at the property.
