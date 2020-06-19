Birmingham & Black Country

Man pleads not guilty to murder over Aston body find

  • 19 June 2020
Sutton Street Image copyright Google
Image caption Najeeba Al-Alariqy was found on 23 March

A man has pleaded not guilty to murder after a woman was found dead at her home.

Najeeba Al-Alariqy, 47, was discovered by police after emergency services were called to Sutton Street in Aston, Birmingham, on 23 March.

A post-mortem examination revealed she died from pressure applied to her neck.

Abeen Thabet, 49, of West Park Road, Smethwick, pleaded not guilty at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday and faces a trial set for 17 August.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites