Image copyright Google Image caption Najeeba Al-Alariqy was found on 23 March

A man has pleaded not guilty to murder after a woman was found dead at her home.

Najeeba Al-Alariqy, 47, was discovered by police after emergency services were called to Sutton Street in Aston, Birmingham, on 23 March.

A post-mortem examination revealed she died from pressure applied to her neck.

Abeen Thabet, 49, of West Park Road, Smethwick, pleaded not guilty at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday and faces a trial set for 17 August.

