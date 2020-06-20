Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A rave is planned at a remote Black Country location, police said

An illegal rave has been planned in a remote location on Saturday night, police said, as revellers were reminded they could face prosecution.

West Midlands Police said it had intelligence to suggest a rave was being planned in the Black Country.

It follows an event that attracted thousands of people to Carrington, Greater Manchester, last weekend.

The force said it had launched a dedicated operation to disperse anyone planning to attend Saturday's event.

Image copyright ASP Image caption Thousands flocked to Daisy Nook Country Park and Carrington in Greater Manchester, last week

Raves like this are "unacceptable at any time but even more so during a pandemic," West Midlands Police Supt Nick Rowe, said.

"There is virtually no distancing at all," David Jamieson, the force's police and crime commissioner added.

"I fully understand - and I think it is expected - an upsurge among young people wanting to burst out of being at home," he said, but attending gatherings risked not only their families' wellbeing, but also prosecution, he added.

Image copyright ASP Image caption Police warned the raves "are not safe" after a man died and three were stabbed in Greater Manchester

The location for Saturday night's event is believed to be close to the Staffordshire border, so the West Midlands force is working with its counterpart in the county to "minimise the risk of any anti-social behaviour".

Drones and dog units will be deployed to the area, Supt Rowe said.

A 20-year-old man died following a suspected drug overdose and three others were stabbed at last week's lockdown rave in Carrington.

Image copyright other Image caption Brookhay Woods was left strewn with litter after an illegal rave in Lichfield on 13 June

More than 1,000 people also gathered in Lichfield, Staffordshire, until the crowd was dispersed by police.

"These are not safe events," Supt Rowe said, and in a direct appeal to parents, he urged them to "actively deter their children from attending".

