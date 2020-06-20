Police warn over upcoming Black Country 'illegal rave'
An illegal rave has been planned in a remote location on Saturday night, police said, as revellers were reminded they could face prosecution.
West Midlands Police said it had intelligence to suggest a rave was being planned in the Black Country.
It follows an event that attracted thousands of people to Carrington, Greater Manchester, last weekend.
The force said it had launched a dedicated operation to disperse anyone planning to attend Saturday's event.
Raves like this are "unacceptable at any time but even more so during a pandemic," West Midlands Police Supt Nick Rowe, said.
"There is virtually no distancing at all," David Jamieson, the force's police and crime commissioner added.
"I fully understand - and I think it is expected - an upsurge among young people wanting to burst out of being at home," he said, but attending gatherings risked not only their families' wellbeing, but also prosecution, he added.
The location for Saturday night's event is believed to be close to the Staffordshire border, so the West Midlands force is working with its counterpart in the county to "minimise the risk of any anti-social behaviour".
Drones and dog units will be deployed to the area, Supt Rowe said.
- 'Why I want to go to lockdown raves'
- Secret raves 'put lives at risk'
- Father's warning after son 'nearly died' at rave
A 20-year-old man died following a suspected drug overdose and three others were stabbed at last week's lockdown rave in Carrington.
More than 1,000 people also gathered in Lichfield, Staffordshire, until the crowd was dispersed by police.
"These are not safe events," Supt Rowe said, and in a direct appeal to parents, he urged them to "actively deter their children from attending".
- SYMPTOMS: What are they and how to guard against them?
- YOUR QUESTIONS: Our experts have answers
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- SOCIAL DISTANCING: The rules as they are now
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk