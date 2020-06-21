Image copyright Family Handout/ West Midlands Police Image caption Arthur Labinjo-Hughes died from a head injury in the early hours of Wednesday

A man has been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child after his six-year-old son died from head injuries.

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes was found unresponsive at a house on Cranmore Road, Shirley, in Solihull, on Tuesday and later died in hospital.

A post-mortem examination found he died from a head injury.

Thomas Hughes, 27, and his partner Emma Austin, 31, who both lived at the address, face the same charge.

Image caption Emergency services were called to Cranmore Road in Shirley at about 15:00 BST on Tuesday

They are due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday.

"Arthur's death is deeply distressing," Det Insp Laura Harrison, from West Midlands Police, said.

"We have specialist officers with his family as they grieve his loss."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk