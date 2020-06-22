Image copyright Family Handout/ West Midlands Police Image caption Arthur Labinjo-Hughes died in hospital early on Wednesday

A man and his partner have appeared in court charged with causing or allowing the death of his six-year-old son.

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, of Solihull, died in hospital from a head injury, a post-mortem examination found.

Thomas Hughes, 27, and Emma Austin, 31, both of Cranmore Road, Shirley, Solihull, were charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.

They were remanded in custody by Birmingham magistrates to appear at the city's crown court on 20 July.

Arthur was found unresponsive at the house on Cranmore Road on Tuesday and was taken to hospital where he died in the early hours of Wednesday.

Image caption Emergency services were called to Cranmore Road in Shirley on Tuesday afternoon

"Arthur's death is deeply distressing," said Det Insp Laura Harrison, of West Midlands Police. "We have specialist officers with his family as they grieve his loss."

