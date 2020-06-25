Image copyright Google Image caption The ambulance service was called to reports of two unresponsive men on a bus in Colmore Row (generic archive image)

A man has died on a city centre bus and another man unresponsive on the top deck has been taken to hospital.

One man found in cardiac arrest on a vehicle in Colmore Row, Birmingham, on Wednesday was pronounced dead at the scene, soon after 19:20 BST.

A man in his 30s was able to walk to an ambulance, where he was assessed before being taken to Birmingham's City Hospital for further treatment.

West Midlands Police said the death was not suspicious.

