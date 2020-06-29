Image copyright Family handout Image caption Belinda Rose had gone to a supported living home to meet Inderjit Ram when he stabbed her

A businessman who fatally stabbed a support worker in a "savage and brutal attack" has been jailed for 10 years.

Inderjit Ram, 52, who ran a firm giving residential support to vulnerable adults, used a kitchen knife to kill Belinda Rose, 62, during a meeting.

Birmingham Crown Court was told Ram had asked to borrow thousands of pounds from Ms Rose before attacking her.

Ram, who had a depressive disorder, had previously admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

On Monday, the 52-year-old, who also worked as a supply teacher, was told he would serve an extended five years on licence.

Sentencing Ram, Judge Melbourne Inman QC said the killing in the Perry Barr area of Birmingham on 17 August had come "out of nowhere".

He said it was clear Ms Rose was a "very special" and well-liked individual who had spent her whole professional life looking after the vulnerable in society.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Inderjit Ram handed himself in to police shortly after the killing

Ms Rose, from Walsall, had gone to a supported living home to meet Ram, where she was stabbed in the torso before being left on a sofa.

The judge told Ram: "It's clear from the evidence that you were in significant financial difficulties with your properties.

"Exactly what happened at the house when you met Belinda is not known.

"By the time you spoke to psychiatrists you said you had no recollection of what had occurred.

"What is clear from the evidence is that you launched a savage and brutal attack on her.

"This killing was a sudden explosion of catastrophic violence over an unremarkable disagreement."

The court heard Ram, of Wensleydale Road in Birmingham, handed himself in to police shortly after the killing.

He was said to have been acting normally in the hours leading up to the killing, but his family had previously booked a doctor's appointment amid concern for his welfare.

Andrew Fisher QC, mitigating, said Ram had shown genuine remorse in a letter to the judge and had written he had caused "indescribable and untold pain".

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk