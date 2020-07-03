Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Jason Bennett was jailed after he admitted perverting the course of justice

A firefighter who gave false names to avoid paying fines for speeding has been jailed for a year.

Jason Bennett, of Forge Street, Wednesbury, was caught speeding three times in six months in the Midlands.

With six points on his licence already, he returned notices of intended prosecution forms using fake names and addresses for a "phantom" driver.

The 44-year-old admitted perverting the course of justice at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

"It doesn't matter who is involved - we will never tolerate deceit to avoid punishment," PC Jon Brown, from West Midlands Police, said.

Bennett's Mercedes was clocked travelling at 37mph in a 30mph zone in Walsall in June 2018.

In October, it was spotted going over the speed limit in Birmingham twice.

"Members of all emergency services see the tragic consequences of collisions caused by speed," PC Brown added after sentencing, where Bennett was also handed a 12-month driving ban.

