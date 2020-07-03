Image copyright Google Image caption Jack Newey-Bradley, 29, was based at the Perry Barr custody block

A police custody nurse has pleaded guilty to making and distributing indecent images of children.

Jack Newey-Bradley, 29, from Stourbridge, was based at the Perry Barr custody block in Birmingham.

Appearing at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court, he admitted three counts of making indecent images of children and one count of distribution of indecent images of children.

He is due to be sentenced at the city's crown court on 31 July.

West Midlands Police said previously Newey-Bradley was employed by Mountain Healthcare, which according to its website, specialises in the provision of ​sexual assault referral services and police custodial healthcare.

