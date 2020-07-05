Fire crews battle blaze at former Dudley school
Fire crews have battled a severe blaze at the site of a former school.
More than 30 firefighters were called Blowers Green Road, Dudley, at about 02:20 BST on Sunday.
West Midlands Fire Service said the conditions were "challenging" because of parts of the building collapsed. No-one was injured.
The fire service is "planning to scale down our resources at the scene" and firefighters are expected to remain there for a number of hours.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk