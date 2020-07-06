Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption Six fire engines were deployed to the two-storey building

A fire at a former Victorian school building was started deliberately, investigators believe.

The blaze was brought under control in about six hours by more than 30 firefighters on Blowers Green Road, Dudley, on Sunday.

Some 80% of the roof collapsed to first and ground-floor levels, leaving four gable ends in "a dangerous and unstable condition", the fire service said.

It had stated conditions were "challenging", but no-one was injured.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 02:20 BST and roads in the area were closed for a time.

