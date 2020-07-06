Two ambulance paramedics stabbed in Wolverhampton
Two paramedics have been stabbed while attending a call to check on the welfare of a man.
Both have been taken to hospital after being injured at a property in Stephens Close, Wolverhampton, at about 12:15 BST.
The crew used their emergency alert shortly after arriving at the property, the ambulance service said.
A man was Tasered by police and also treated for injuries. Officers confirmed a man has been arrested.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk