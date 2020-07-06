Image caption The ambulance crew were on a call at a property in Stephens Close, Wolverhampton

Two paramedics have been stabbed while attending a call to check on the welfare of a man.

Both have been taken to hospital after being injured at a property in Stephens Close, Wolverhampton, at about 12:15 BST.

The crew used their emergency alert shortly after arriving at the property, the ambulance service said.

A man was Tasered by police and also treated for injuries. Officers confirmed a man has been arrested.

