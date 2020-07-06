Image caption Fire crews were called to The Button Factory in Birmingham just before 17:00 BST

A fire has broken out at a bar in a converted factory in Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter.

Frederick Street was closed while 20 firefighters dealt with the blaze at The Button Factory.

West Midlands Fire service was called just before 17:00 BST and said the fire was focussed in a rear courtyard.

It said nobody was injured or had to be evacuated from the bar, which reopened to the public on Saturday after being closed throughout lockdown.

One firefighter at the scene told BBC News the rear courtyard had been "totally destroyed".

A spokesperson for the pub and restaurant said staff were all "safe and well" and it is unclear how badly the building has been damaged.

Image caption The pub is in Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk