Image caption The ambulance crew were on a call at a property in Stephens Close, Wolverhampton

Two paramedics who were stabbed while attending a call to check on the welfare of a man are "recovering well".

Michael Hipgrave and Deena Evans were hurt at a property in Stephens Close, Wolverhampton, on Monday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said Mr Hipgrave was discharged from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham on Monday night and is recovering at home.

Ms Evans remains at the hospital where she is receiving further treatment and remains in a stable condition.

Assistant Chief Ambulance Officer Nathan Hudson said: "Thankfully, both Michael and Deena are recovering well after yesterday's ordeal.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at the hospital for their assistance and for looking after my members of staff in such a professional and caring manner."

A 52-year-old man who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding remains in custody. He was Tasered by police and treated for his injuries before his arrest.

The paramedics were conducting "a safe and well check" at about 12:30 BST when they were attacked.

West Midlands Police said an officer who had accompanied the crew arrested a man at the scene.

