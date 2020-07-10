Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Special Constable Resham Singh Nahal pictured in 2017 at Pride with Chief Constable Dave Thompson

A special constable described as "honourable and of great faith" has died months after he was hit by a car.

West Midlands Chief Constable Dave Thompson said it was "with a heavy heart" that he confirmed Resham Singh Nahal had died.

Post-mortem tests will determine if his death relates to the injuries he sustained while he was on duty.

Mr Nahal was hit by a car while attending the scene of a separate collision in Oldbury, on 8 November.

The special constable of more than 15 years suffered multiple fractures to his leg, the force said.

Mr Thompson said he was "devastated" by Mr Nahal's death, on 26 June.

"Resham was at home after suffering life changing injuries from an RTC when on duty last year," he said.

"I spoke to Resham on the Monday on the week of his death and we discussed how he could continue as a special and how he was recovering.

"He was an honourable officer and a man of great faith."

Mr Thompson said the force will "honour his service" when his funeral can take place.

The National Sikh Police Association tweeted that the news of Mr Nahal's death was devastating.

