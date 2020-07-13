Image caption The 21-month-old girl was found with a head injury at an address in Northfield

A man has denied murdering a 21-month-old toddler who died after she was found injured at a house.

Lily Hanrahan was found with a head injury at the property on The Green in Northfield, Birmingham, in November 2017 and died two days later.

Sean Sadler, 31, of Coriander Close in Rubery, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court to deny murder and wounding.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at the same court for trial on 15 February 2021.

