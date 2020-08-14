Birmingham Tower Ballroom memories shared in arts project Published duration 14 August

image copyright BirminghamLives Archive image caption The venue hosted music and dance events during its lifetime

Memories of a bygone entertainment venue said to have played a key part in Birmingham's "social fabric" are being collected under a heritage project.

Tower Ballroom, in Edgbaston, opened as a skating rink in 1827 and later became a dance venue, also holding sport and music events.

Having hosted The Who, John Holt, Satinder Sartaj, and The Drifters, the ballroom closed in 2017.

Social bonds forged there are behind its relevance, an historian says.

"When the building closed, many people were deeply upset because they had forged friendships and relationships there - these bonds are why the Tower Ballroom is such an important building," said the project's lead historian, Professor Carl Chinn MBE.

He added the venue was "a really important part of the fabric of Birmingham social life".

image copyright BirminghamLives Archive image caption Professor Carl Chinn described the venue as a "really important part of the fabric of Birmingham social life"

The Dreaming Tower Ballroom project has received funding from Arts Council England and Birmingham City Council, and as well as memories, people are being asked to submit artwork imagining what a new Tower Ballroom would be like.

Kevin Treacy, 78, who met his late wife Enid at the venue in 1967, is among those to have contributed.

image copyright Kevin Treacy image caption Kevin and Enid Treacy met at the venue and later married

Mr Treacy said: "It took about three attempts to woo her, and it was on the third time we danced and she asked me to take her home in my car."

He said of the venue: "The atmosphere was electric, it was all young people and another great asset was they used to do these cheap beef burgers and Enid loved them and she would possibly have two of them in a night.

"I have the Tower to thank for bringing her into my life and giving me our two children."

image copyright Unknown image caption The Tower was a popular venue for boxing events

The project runs until 31 August.

image copyright BirminghamLives Archive image caption The project aims to remember the cultural and social significance of the venue