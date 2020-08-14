Bournville Cadbury chocolate factory social club hit by blaze Published duration 14 August

media caption Fire rages in Bournville, Birmingham

Dozens of firefighters are tackling a blaze at a social club at Birmingham's Cadbury chocolate factory.

Crews from West Midlands Fire Service are at the scene at The Cadbury Club on Bournville Lane, Bournville.

People on Twitter reported hearing "a huge boom", while smoke could be seen from miles across the city.

The fire broke out at about 16:45 BST. The fire service said there were no reported injuries, but urged people to avoid the road and surrounding area.

image caption The fire broke out opposite Cadbury's chocolate factory in Bournville

image copyright @laurenamanda96 image caption Social media users reported being able to see smoke from the blaze for miles

Simon Harris, from the fire service, said crews were working to prevent the flames spreading to neighbouring buildings which are "very close" and were targeting the fire from all sides of the building.

The blaze is affecting the whole building, which is often used by staff at the Cadbury factory, he said, and there were people inside the club at the time but all were accounted for.

image copyright @cliffatron image caption West Midlands Fire Service said the blaze was severe

Up to 40 firefighters are at the scene and Mr Harris said it was "extremely hard work in the heat" and crews had not yet been able to bring the fire under control.

There is no risk to the Cadbury factory which is across the road, he said, and the wind was taking the smoke away from it.

image copyright @BrumBabyBank image caption Nobody was injured in the fire

Investigators are on site but the cause of the fire is not yet clear, Mr Harris said.

