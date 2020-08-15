Bournville Cadbury social club blaze fought through the night Published duration 15 August

Firefighters remain at the scene of a social club at Birmingham's Cadbury chocolate factory that was engulfed in fire.

Emergency services were called to The Cadbury Club on Bournville Lane, Bournville, at 16:45 BST on Friday.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, while roads closed overnight have since reopened.

One bride-to-be said she was "really sad" after recently booking the venue for her 2021 wedding reception.

"It's such a lovely building, I'm so sad about it," Kelly McKain said. "I am sad about our wedding but we've got a whole year, it's not the end of the world."

The operation was scaled back shortly after 06:30 BST and two crews from West Midlands Fire Service remain at the scene to dampen down.

Nobody was injured in the blaze that consumed the entire building.

There were concerns the fire could spread to adjacent buildings however the fire service said only the social club had been affected.

The social club opened about 35 years ago and was often used by staff at the Cadbury factory over the road. It had only reopened its doors following lockdown last week.

Fire investigators attended the scene to establish the cause of the blaze.

Crews are expected to remain at the scene during the day to monitor hot spots and dampen down, the fire service said.

