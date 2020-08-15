Man charged after police officer dragged 15m by car in Birmingham Published duration 15 August

image copyright Google image caption The police officer was injured after being dragged down Percy Road in Birmingham

A 29-year-old man has been charged after a police officer was dragged along a road by a moving car.

Mohammed Banaras handed himself into police after an appeal for information about the incident in Birmingham.

The officer suffered cuts to his legs, arms and hips after he was pulled 15m (50ft) along Percy Road in the Sparkhill area on 8 August.

Mr Banaras, of Lyncroft Road, Tyseley, was charged with attempted grievous bodily harm and driving offences.

The charges are driving while disqualified, dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

West Midlands Police said Mr Banaras handed himself into police in Perry Barr on Friday and was remanded in custody ahead of an appearance before Birmingham magistrates later.