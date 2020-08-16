Murder probe as man dies in fight outside Wetherspoon pub in Sedgley Published duration 16 August

image caption A man suffered head injuries after being attacked outside The Clifton in Sedgley, Dudley

A 24-year-old man has died after a fight broke out outside a Wetherspoon's pub.

The man was found with serious head injuries outside The Clifton in Sedgley, Dudley, just before midnight.

Police believe he may have been trying to intervene in a fight in High Street when he was fatally injured. A murder investigation has been launched.

Wetherspoon said door staff put a man in the recovery position and the pub has given its CCTV to police.

image caption A 24-year-old died at the scene in High Street, Sedgley

Spokesman Eddie Gershon said staff at The Clifton had gone to help an injured man after two assaults involving a group of men near a taxi rank.

A group was caught on the pub's CCTV attacking two men, one was able to shelter inside the pub then they attacked another, he said.

"Once the group dispersed, door staff at the pub went to assist him on the floor putting him in the recovery position."

The scene, in Bull Ring, remains closed for investigations, as do a number of roads in the area, including Sedgley Road, Bilston Road and Vicar Street.

Police appealed for anyone with information to get in touch and they would be increasing neighbourhood patrols to reassure the local community.

image caption Wetherspoon said none of the men caught on CCTV had been inside The Clifton

