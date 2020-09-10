'Gunman in Walsall church' leads to armed police search Published duration 2 days ago

image copyright Google image caption St Paul's Church is in Darwall Street, Walsall

Police have made an arrest following reports a man was seen waving a gun inside a church.

The West Midlands force said it was called about a man inside St Paul's Church, in Darwall Street, Walsall, at about 09:40 BST.

Armed officers and the police helicopter attended and searched the area, the force said.

Inquiries in the area led police to a flat in Sandwell Street, Walsall, where a suspect was arrested just before 8pm.

The 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk