Man admits arson over large house fire in Northfield
A man has admitted starting a fire which destroyed large parts of a home.
West Midlands Police said a woman and two children had escaped unhurt from the property in Farren Road, Northfield, Birmingham on 13 April.
David White pleaded guilty on 20 August to arson with intent to endanger life and a charge of assault by battery against a woman and child
The 34-year-old, of Oaklands, Northfield, is due to be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court in October.