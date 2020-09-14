Jacob Billington: Inquest opens into Birmingham stabbings victim Published duration 28 minutes ago Related Topics Birmingham stabbings

image copyright Police handout image caption Jacob Billington was out with friends when he was stabbed in Birmingham

An inquest has been opened into the fatal stabbing of Jacob Billington.

The 23-year-old, originally from Crosby in Merseyside, died from a knife wound on 6 September following a series of knife attacks in Birmingham.

Two others people remain in a critical condition in hospital, West Midlands Police said.

At Birmingham Coroner's Court on Monday, the hearing was adjourned until the conclusion of the criminal investigation.

Mr Billington, a library intern, was one of eight people attacked on the day at four locations in and around the city's Gay Village.

Zephaniah McLeod, 27, of Nately Grove, Selly Oak has previously appeared in court charged with murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

A trial date has been scheduled for February 2021.

In a statement, Mr Billington's family said he "lit up every room with his boundless energy and witty humour".

"He was a funny, caring and wonderful person who was loved by every single person he met," they added.