Men held as shots fired at car in 'gang clash' in Coventry Published duration 17 minutes ago

image copyright Google maps image caption The man was pursued along Watcombe Road, police said

Two men have been arrested after a car was shot at when two rival gangs are suspected to have clashed in Coventry.

A man on an e-scooter was reportedly chased and rammed by a black Audi on Watcombe Road before he reportedly opened fire at the car, police said.

Armed police traced the vehicle to a petrol station on the A45 where two men were detained on suspicion of attempted wounding on Sunday afternoon.

Ch Insp Paul Minor said police were trying to trace the man on the scooter.

Officers from West Midlands Police were alerted to the man being pursued at about about 16:20 BST.

The car, which has been seized for forensic examination, has gunshot damage.

"The two men we've arrested have links to gang activity in the city and we suspect this was a clash between rival groups," Mr Minor said.

"Thankfully nobody was hurt, but clearly discharging a firearm in public is total unacceptable.

"This happened in the middle of the afternoon on a sunny Sunday and could have resulted in innocent people being seriously hurt."

