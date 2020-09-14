West Midlands Police custody nurse sentenced for indecent images of children Published duration 45 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption Jack Newey-Bradley was employed by Mountain Healthcare, which specialises in the provision of ​sexual assault referral services and police custodial healthcare

A police custody nurse has been given a suspended jail sentence for making and distributing indecent images of children.

Jack Newey-Bradley had admitted three counts of making indecent images of children and one count of distribution of indecent images of children.

On Monday, he was sentenced to 16 months in jail suspended for two years.

The 29-year-old from Clifton Street in Stourbridge, was based at the Perry Barr custody block in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said previously Newey-Bradley was employed by Mountain Healthcare, which according to its website, specialises in the provision of ​sexual assault referral services and police custodial healthcare.

As part of his sentencing at Wolverhampton Crown Court, he was also ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for 10 years.