Man charged with brother's murder in Birmingham Published duration 1 hour ago

image caption Joseph Garmson, 31, was found seriously injured at a property in Lutley Grove in Bartley Green, West Midlands Police said

A man has been charged with murdering his brother in a stabbing.

Joseph Garmson, 31, was found seriously injured at a property in Lutley Grove, Bartley Green, Birmingham, just before 20:30 BST on Monday and later died in hospital.

A post-mortem examination found he died from a stab wound to his leg.

Roy Garmson, 33, of Lutley Grove, has been remanded in custody to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

West Midlands Police said inquiries into the death were ongoing and urged anyone with information to get in contact.

