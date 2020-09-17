Joseph Garmson death: Brother in court on murder charge Published duration 9 minutes ago

image caption Joseph Garmson, 31, was found seriously injured at a property in Lutley Grove, Bartley Green, on Monday

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his younger brother.

Joseph Garmson, 31, was found seriously injured at a property in Lutley Grove, Bartley Green, Birmingham, just before 20:30 BST on Monday and later died in hospital.

A post-mortem examination found he died from a stab wound to his leg.

His elder brother Roy Garmson, 33, who lives on the road, was remanded in custody after appearing before Birmingham magistrates.

He is due to appear at the city's Crown court on Friday.

