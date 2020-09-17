Stechford shooting: Man arrested Murtaza Nazir murder Published duration 15 minutes ago

image copyright Family handout image caption Murtaza Nazir was shot on Bagshaw Road in Stechford on 28 August

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 26-year-old was shot in Birmingham.

Murtaza Nazir died on Bagshaw Road, in Stechford, shortly before 20:00 BST on 28 August.

West Midlands Police described the arrest as a "significant step" in its investigation but urged anyone with information to contact the force.

Two women, aged 49 and 22, have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remain in custody.

Det Ch Insp Scott Griffiths said: "We need to understand what led to this tragedy and find all those involved."

image caption Two women have also been arrested as part of the investigation