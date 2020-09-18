Coronavirus: Wolverhampton to get further restrictions Published duration 16 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Google image caption Close contact within the home or between households has been identified as a major cause of the spread, said the city council

Mixing between households has been blamed for a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in Wolverhampton as the city prepares for new lockdown measures.

Some two million people will now be covered by lockdown measures across the West Midlands.

image caption Preventing another full lockdown is the most important thing, Esme Stackhouse, of Lindy Lou's cafe, says

The number of cases in Wolverhampton has risen five-fold in a fortnight, with about 60 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days to 12 September, compared with 12.6 cases in the week to 29 August.

Council leader Ian Brookfield said all the evidence showed close contact within the home or between households was a major cause of the spread.

"We urge residents to continue to support our plea not to visit other households - this will be the law from Tuesday," he said.

Despite the ban on private mixing, people can socialise with other households in hospitality venues, provided they follow the rule of six

image caption People in Wolverhampton will be banned from socialising with others from outside their own households in homes or private gardens

Esme Stackhouse, who runs Lindy Lou's Cafe & Coffee shop in the city, thinks it may make people reluctant to go out again.

But she said it was a positive move to prevent another full lockdown, which may have a worse impact on businesses.

"I can understand why it would be necessary," she said.

"Business-wise, it would be something that would be really difficult to deal with, particularly as we have only just taken over, we would have to go back to the beginning encouraging people with their confidence and things.

"People won't like it because of the fact it is another restriction, but it is better than going into a general lockdown and if we can prevent that, that is the main thing."

image caption Wolverhampton has a population of more than 260,000

Amy Whitter, 29, who runs Fit Mommas mother and baby fitness classes, said the rules were "confusing".

"The fact that people can go to the pub and mix with people - once people get drunk it is hard for anyone to social distance - that is the main thing I can't get my head around," she said

Although she believes her classes can still take place under social distancing rules, it has affected other areas of her business.

"I had spoken to a lady about doing pregnancy personal training, which we were going to do at her house, but that can't happen now."

Marlon Taylor, from Pendeford, in Wolverhampton, started a business during lockdown but said, despite that, lockdown had not been a "positive experience".

"It doesn't feel good," he said.

"Human beings are social beings, we live for each other, we all do things throughout the year with our families, birthdays, Christmas, we live for socialising.

"It can cause problems; if I need to go out and my girlfriend is at work and we need childcare, it is a bit of a nightmare.

"I am a bit more flexible because it is my business, but it is an important time."

Wolverhampton South East MP Pat McFadden told BBC Radio WM measures were "in the public interest to get on top of this virus".