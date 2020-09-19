Birmingham stabbings: Footballers pay tribute to Jacob Billington Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Michael Regan/NMC Pool/PA Wire image caption Both teams took part in a round of applause for the 23-year-old Everton fan, originally from Crosby in Merseyside.

Everton and West Bromwich Albion players have paid tribute to one of the victims of the Birmingham stabbing attacks on Saturday.

Jacob Billington, a life-long Evertonian, died from a knife wound on 6 September in a spate of attacks in the city spanning 90 minutes.

Players at Goodison Park took part in a round of applause for the 23-year-old, originally from Crosby in Merseyside.

Zephaniah McLeod is charged with murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

image copyright Police handout image caption Jacob Billington died after being attacked in Birmingham on 6 September

Mr Billington, a library intern at Sheffield Hallam University, was one of eight people stabbed at four locations in and around Birmingham's Gay Village.

His family said he "lit up every room with his boundless energy and witty humour".

An inquest into Mr Billington's death has been opened and adjourned.

The hearing was told last week that two of the victims remained in a critical condition in hospital - including a friend Mr Billington.

Mr McLeod, 27, is due to stand trial in February 2021.

